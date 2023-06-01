PARIS — Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, coach Christophe Galtier said Thursday.
Galter said ahead of PSG's game against Clermont on Saturday that it would be Messi's last match at the Parc des Princes.
''I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer," Galtier said. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets
Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, while the league continues to look into whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other officials from online critiques.
Loons
PSG coach confirms Lionel Messi's departure from French league club
Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, coach Christophe Galtier said Thursday.
Randball
The Aaron Rodgers (revisionist) history tour continues
Frustration, hurt feelings and an ultimatum about the Packers from office are on display in the latest Rodgers interview that tells his side of the break-up.
Vikings
Packers debate term 'rebuild' as they adjust to life without Rodgers
The exit of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has led to some debate among the Green Bay Packers regarding exactly what constitutes a rebuild.
Colleges
Purdue's 7-foot-4 Edey returning to school instead of entering draft
Edey, the men's basketball player of the year, decided it was the right call to go back to school instead of staying in the NBA draft. Those declaring for the draft include an Ohio State freshman who could be a first-round pick.