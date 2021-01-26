Marquette (8-7, 4-5) vs. Providence (8-7, 4-5)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence seeks revenge on Marquette after dropping the first matchup in Milwaukee. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 12, when the Golden Eagles shot 46.6 percent from the field while holding Providence's shooters to just 40.7 percent on their way to a 79-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything David Duke has averaged 18.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for the Friars. Complementing Duke is Nate Watson, who is accounting for 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Duke has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Providence field goals over the last five games. Duke has accounted for 27 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marquette is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-2 when scoring at least 63.

WINNING WHEN: The Friars are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 2-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Golden Eagles are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 1-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 19.5 free throws per game.

