Protests, parades and Pride: One week in June 2025 is drawing stark American fault lines

It was where the ''Bonus Army" of World War I veterans marched in 1932 to demand their promised postwar payments and be heard in a demonstration that ended violently. It was where the first National Boy Scout Jamboree was held on the National Mall in 1937. It was where the ''March on Washington,'' a centerpiece of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, ended with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s renowned ''I Have a Dream'' speech. It was where, in 1995, the ''Million Man March'' was held to address concerns of the American Black community, and where hundreds of thousands of women came to Washington largely in protest of Trump, just a day after his first inauguration.