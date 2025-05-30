Protests over ‘please walk on me' flag artwork prompt its removal from New Zealand gallery — again

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand flag printed with the words ''please walk on me'' and laid on the floor of an art gallery has once again been packed away following public outcry, 30 years after protests forced the removal of the same artwork.
The Suter Art Gallery in the city of Nelson said Thursday it had taken down the work by Māori artist Diane Prince due to escalating tensions and safety fears. The episode mirrored an Auckland gallery's removal of the work amid public backlash and complaints to law enforcement in 1995.
This time, the flag was meant to remain on display for five months. Instead, it lasted just 19 days, reigniting long-running debates in New Zealand over artistic expression, national symbols and the country's colonial history.
Police told The Associated Press on Friday that officers were investigating ''several'' complaints about the exhibition.
What is the artwork?
The piece, titled Flagging the Future, is a cloth New Zealand flag displayed on the floor with the words ''please walk on me'' stenciled across it. The flag features the British Union Jack and red stars on a blue background.
The work was part of an exhibition, Diane Prince: Activist Artist, and was meant to provoke reflection on the Māori experience since New Zealand's colonization by Britain in the 19th century. Prince created the piece in 1995 in response to a government policy that limited compensation to Māori tribes for historical land theft.
''I have no attachment to the New Zealand flag,'' Prince told Radio New Zealand in 2024. ''I don't call myself a New Zealander. I call myself a Māori.''