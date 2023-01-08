More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Real estate firms donate downtown St. Paul office building to Salvation Army
The eight-story site could be converted into affordable housing, which is urgently needed.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police investigating downtown shooting
At least four people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.Police are still investigating, and no one has…
www.startribune.com
Protestors storm Brazilian capitol
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Vikings
Vikings close the regular season with a 29-13 win over the Bears
The Vikings are 13-4 after handing Chicago its 10th loss in a row. They await the 49ers result later Sunday to learn their playoff seeding.
Local
Blaine, Anoka Co. get $9M in federal funds for Hwy. 65 work
The money was included in the omnibus spending bill approved by Congress just before the holidays.