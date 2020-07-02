Protesters marching on westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul Wednesday shut the roadway down during rush hour.
It was not immediately clear who was protesting and why.
Metro Transit said its buses that run on I-94 are being detoured and delayed.
STAFF REPORT
