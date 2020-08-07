BERLIN — Protesters have erected barricades and set several fires in a bid to stop Berlin police from evicting a left-wing bar that has been the focus of a campaign against gentrification.

The dpa news agency quoted police Friday saying about 40 people have been detained in connection with demonstrations around the Syndikat bar in the capital's Neukoelln district.

A rally Saturday against the eviction turned violent, with police and protesters clashing after officers were pelted with stones and fireworks.

The Syndikat bar has become a symbol for Berlin's anti-gentrification campaigners, who are seeking to have the state buy up properties owned by large landlords.

The property in which the bar is located belongs to the company linked to the London-based Pears family, which operates a global real estate empire.