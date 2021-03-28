Leaders of a protest in downtown Minneapolis demanded justice for George Floyd on Sunday afternoon, a day before opening statements in the murder and manslaughter trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Speaker after speaker at the rally between the Hennepin County Government Center and City Hall urged participants to protest for the convictions of Chauvin and former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. They also asked protesters to fight for charges to be dropped against hundreds of protesters arrested since last summer, ending qualified immunity for police, and "systemic change."

"We all saw the video! … What do you all think? Think he's guilty?" D.J. Hooker, a Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar organizer, asked the crowd, which responded, "Guilty, guilty, guilty!"

Hooker welcomed supporters to what he called "the war zone," saying Minneapolis used to have a downtown people could use but now it's a fortress of security, with fencing, concrete and barbed wire. Hooker and others said they're not afraid to be disruptive.

"They thought it was a joke right? They don't take our chants serious, right? No justice, no peace. We meant that," he said.

Organizers promoted a petition for community control of the Minneapolis Police Department via an elected civilian council with the power to hire, fire, and prosecute police. People hawked T-shirts. The protest was peaceful, but a couple protesters parked their cars on the light-rail tracks, blocking train traffic through Government Plaza station.

"Don't act like you don't know what's happening. We shut down trains and light rails all the time, just wait," called Monique Cullers-Doty when a light rail conductor asked protesters to vacate the tracks. Cullers-Doty is the aunt of Marcus Golden, who was killed by St. Paul Police in 2015.

As train riders disembarked, Toshira Garraway of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence argued that while they are inconvenienced for just a few minutes, those who have had relatives killed by police are the ones who have been truly inconvenienced.

"We will not be moved!" she said.

Black Lives Matter organizer Trahern Crews called for protesters to donate money to other activists who are facing charges for civil disobedience, including the more than 600 people who protested on Interstate 94 on election night, surrounded by police, and processed over the course of many hours.

"The United States government owes a debt to the American descendants of chattel slavery," said Crews. "Tomorrow is not just about Derek Chauvin." Protesters spilled out into the street as Tupac played on a loudspeaker and Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality wove between the marchers' ranks.

The march ended after about an hour as protesters circled back to the Government Center and ziptied posters to the security fence separating them from armed National Guard.

At 38th and Chicago, also known as George Floyd Square, self-identified anarchists and anti-fascists with the organization Minnesota Uprising Arrestee Support planned a workshop on avoiding arrest and keeping calm in custody. Protesters who declared the intersection was not a public street demanded journalists leave the square shortly before it began.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, family members of Floyd, and their attorney Ben Crump will lead a vigil Sunday evening at Greater Friendship Missionary Church, two miles east of George Floyd Square.

