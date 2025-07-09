Protesters rally against closure of largest gender-affirming care center for kids in the US

LOS ANGELES — Growing up, Sage Sol Pitchenik wanted to hide.
''I hated my body," the nonbinary 16-year-old said. ''I hated looking at it.''
When therapy didn't help, Pitchenik, who uses the pronoun they, started going to the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, the country's biggest public provider of gender-affirming care for children and teens. It changed their life.
But in response to the Trump administration's threat to cut federal funds to places that offer gender-affirming care to minors, the center will be closing its doors July 22. Pitchenik has been among the scores of protesters who have demonstrated regularly outside the hospital to keep it open.
''Trans kids are done being quiet. Trans kids are done being polite, and trans kids are done begging for the bare minimum, begging for the chance to grow up, to have a future, to be loved by others when sometimes we can't even love ourselves,'' Pitchenik said, prompting cheers from dozens of protesters during a recent demonstration.
They went to the center for six years.
''There's a lot of bigotry and just hate all around, and having somebody who is trained specifically to speak with you, because there's not a lot of people that know what it's like, it meant the world,'' they told The Associated Press.
The center's legacy