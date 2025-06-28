Protesters line highway in Florida Everglades to oppose 'Alligator Alcatraz'

A coalition of groups, ranging from environmental activists to Native Americans advocating for their ancestral homelands, converged outside an airstrip in the Florida Everglades Saturday to protest the imminent construction of an immigrant detention center.
Hundreds of protesters lined part of U.S. Highway 41 that slices through the marshy Everglades — also known as Tamiami Trail — as dump trucks hauling materials lumbered into the airfield. Cars passing by honked in support as protesters waved signs calling for the protection of the expansive preserve that is home to a few Native tribes and several endangered animal species.
Christopher McVoy, an ecologist, said he saw a steady stream of trucks entering the site while he protested for hours. Environmental degradation was a big reason why he came out Saturday. But as a South Florida city commissioner, he said concerns over immigration raids in his city also fueled his opposition.
''People I know are in tears, and I wasn't far from it,'' he said.
Florida officials have forged ahead over the past week in constructing the compound dubbed as ''Alligator Alcatraz'' within the Everglades' humid swamplands. The facility will have temporary structures like heavy-duty tents and trailers to house detained immigrants. The state estimates by early July, it will have 5,000 immigration detention beds in operation.
The compound's proponents have noted its location in the Florida wetlands — teeming with massive reptiles like alligators and invasive Burmese pythons — make it an ideal spot for immigration detention.
''Clearly, from a security perspective, if someone escapes, you know, there's a lot of alligators,'' Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday. ''No one's going anywhere.''
Under DeSantis, Florida has made an aggressive push for immigration enforcement and has been supportive of the federal government's broader crackdown on illegal immigration. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has backed ''Alligator Alcatraz,'' which DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said will be partially funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.