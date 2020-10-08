Several people were arrested when protesters and law enforcement faced off late Wednesday in south Minneapolis after an earlier march to protest the release from prison of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd on May 25.

Chauvin left Oak Park Heights prison Wednesday after posting $1 million bail. In anticipation of unrest, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard and mobilized 100 State Patrol troopers and 75 Department of Natural Resources officers to help local law enforcement in case of trouble.

Wednesday evening, about 300 people marched peacefully from the site where Floyd died a few blocks north and back.

After making their way north a few blocks, marchers paused to chant, “No justice, no peace!” They then made their way back down Portland Avenue toward E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, site of the Floyd memorial, while motorists and bystanders honked and raised their fists in solidarity.

“Black lives matter!” a young boy shouted from the window of a building on Portland.

Gabriel Black Elk, whose brother, Paul Castaway, was killed by police in Denver in July 2015, said he came to show his support for Floyd’s family. He believes Chauvin should not have been released.

“I’m out here as a family member too to show support and say today shouldn’t have happened. He should have stayed in there,” said Black Elk, an organizer for Native Lives Matter. “It’s tiring for us justice families to see these cops getting away with murder. It’s just too much. It’s too much to see it happen again and again.”

Late Wednesday, about two dozen protesters who had veered away from the earlier protest were arrested near the Fifth Precinct police headquarters at 3101 Nicollet Av. by officers from the DNR and State Patrol, according to the Unicorn Riot live online news feed. Unicorn Riot’s feed showed several people being ordered to get down on the ground in preparation for arrest on suspicion of illegal assembly.

Members of the National Lawyers Guild were on the scene offering legal support to protesters, and at least two of its members were arrested, Unicorn Riot reported.

No further information about the number of arrests was to be available until Thursday morning, a Minneapolis police spokesman said near midnight Wednesday.

Staff writer Pamela Miller contributed to this report.