Wires

Protesters in Israel disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech marking Oct. 7 attacks, chanting 'shame on you!'

Protesters in Israel disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech marking Oct. 7 attacks, chanting 'shame on you!'

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 27, 2024 at 12:47PM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Protesters in Israel disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech marking Oct. 7 attacks, chanting 'shame on you!'

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Protesters in Israel disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech marking Oct. 7 attacks, chanting 'shame on you!'

Protesters in Israel disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech marking Oct. 7 attacks, chanting 'shame on you!'

Wires

Georgia's election took place in a tense environment amid widespread intimidation, election monitoring officials say

Wires

Polls open in Uruguay in a general election free of the deep political divisions seen elsewhere in South America