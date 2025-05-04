Protesters in Haiti demand new government and more security as anger over gangs spreads

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Dozens of protesters marched up the hills of Haiti's capital on Sunday demanding an end to persistent gang violence as they called on the country's prime minister and transitional presidential council to resign.
It's the latest protest to reflect growing anger and frustration over a surge in violence as gangs try to seize full control of Port-au-Prince.
''The only thing the Haitian people are asking for is security,'' said Eric Jean, a 42-year-old bus driver with a large Haitian flag tied around his neck. ''We're losing more neighborhoods, more people are dying, more people are fleeing their homes.''
Also joining the protest was Marc Étienne, who blamed gangs for raiding his small business and leaving him homeless. The 39-year-old now lives in a squalid, makeshift camp like tens of thousands of others forced to flee their homes after gangs razed their communities.
Étienne called for a new government as he blamed the current leaders for the ongoing violence and an increase in the number of children joining gangs.
''Haiti cannot be run among friends,'' he said. ''The city is dying because the (council) is not doing anything to make it better.''
A vow to fight gangs
Sunday's demonstration comes a day after hundreds of people gathered in Port-au-Prince to honor several community leaders killed in recent clashes with gangs.