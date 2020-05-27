Protesters gathered Wednesday night outside the Minneapolis home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and the Oakdale residence of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

About 30 protesters gathered on the boulevard in front of Freeman’s home, chanting and shouting demands for Chauvin, the police officer seen in a bystander’s video with his knee on the neck of the dying George Floyd, to be charged with murder.

A larger crowd of at least 100 people gathered outside what’s believed to be Chauvin’s home in the 7500 block of N. 17th Street in Oakdale.

Someone threw open cans of red paint onto the driveway, and the word “Killer” was written in red on the garage door.

Written in chalk on the street in front of his house, “George Floyd,” “A murderer lives here,” and “He said he couldn’t breathe.”

There were also protests there late Tuesday, when the Washington County Mobile Field Force was deployed to disperse a large gathering there “for the further protection of the neighborhood.”

The Oakdale Police Department “empathizes with a hurting community and recognizes the ability of its citizens to peacefully protest in public spaces in an orderly, civil and lawful manner,” police said in a news release.