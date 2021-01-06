More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
What you need to know about Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions
The governor has implemented everything from mask mandates to caps on gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Politics
Pro-Trump mob clashes with police, breaches U.S. Capitol
Protesters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, clashing with police and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.
Coronavirus
Walz reopening restaurants, bars, theaters
Starting Monday, bars and restaurants can reopen for in-person dining at 50% capacity with a 10 p.m. curfew. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can reopen at 25%.
Local
Feds: Twin Cities woman stole more than $74K while working for Postal Service
The stealing began about two months after she filed for bankruptcy, according to court records.