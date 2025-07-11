Protesters and federal agents clash during raid at Southern California farm

A confrontation erupted Thursday between protesters and federal officials carrying out a raid on a Southern California farm, with authorities throwing canisters that sprayed what looked like smoke into the air to disperse the crowd.
Vehicles from Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection blocked the road in a largely agricultural area of Camarillo, California, lined with fields and greenhouses. There were military-style vehicles and a helicopter flying overhead.
Television images showed dozens of demonstrators gathered on a road between fields where uniformed officers stood in a line across from them. In other images, white and green smoke can be seen as protesters retreat. Other images showed protesters shouting at agents wearing camouflage gear, helmets and gas masks. It wasn't clear why the authorities threw the canisters or if they released chemicals like tear gas.
Another image from KTLA showed people sat against a wall with their hands bound in front of them; it wasn't clear if they were workers or protesters. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said they were executing a warrant at a marijuana facility.
Glass House Farms said on social media that it was visited Thursday by officials for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ''fully complied with agent search warrants.''
The company has a permit to grow cannabis in the Ventura County, and as of last year used half of the space for cannabis while half was dedicated to tomatoes and cucumbers, the Ventura County Star reported.
Judith Ramos said she received a call Thursday morning from her father, who worked in the tomato fields.
''He said immigration was outside his job, and if anything happened to take care of everything,'' Ramos said, her voice cracking. The 22-year-old certified nurse assistant said she has two young siblings.