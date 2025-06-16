Protester killed at Utah 'No Kings' rally was fashion designer from 'Project Runway'

The 39-year-old man shot and killed at a weekend ''No Kings'' protest in Salt Lake City was a successful fashion designer and former ''Project Runway'' contestant who devoted his life to celebrating artists from the Pacific Islands.
Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was killed when a man who was believed to be part of a peacekeeping team for the protest shot at a person brandishing a rifle at demonstrators, accidentally striking Ah Loo. Ah Loo later died at the hospital, authorities said.
Detectives don't yet know why the alleged rifleman pulled out a weapon or ran from the peacekeepers, but they charged him with murder and accused him of creating the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo's death, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said at a Sunday news conference.
Ah Loo leaves behind his wife and two young children, according to a GoFundMe for his family that raised over $100,000 in 48 hours.
The ''self-taught'' fashion designer born in Samoa, known to many as Afa, devoted his life to doing ''the good things for his neighbors and community," state Rep. Verona Mauga said.
Mauga was at the ''No Kings Protest'' a few blocks from where Ah Loo was shot. She said she only had a sense that something was wrong when she saw the crowd running.
As tragic as his death is, she said, Ah Loo would have been proud that his last moments were spent fighting for what he believed in.
''If Afa was going to go out any other way than natural causes, it would be standing up for marginalized and vulnerable communities and making sure that people had a voice,'' Mauga told The Associated Press on Monday.