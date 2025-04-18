Protest letters from former Israeli soldiers lay bare profound rifts over the ongoing war

TEL AVIV, Israel — When nearly 1,000 Israeli Air Force veterans signed an open letter last week calling for an end to the war in Gaza, the military responded immediately, saying it would dismiss any active reservist who signed the document.
But in the days since, thousands of retired and reservist soldiers across the military have signed similar letters of support.
The growing campaign, which accuses the government of perpetuating the war for political reasons and failing to bring home the remaining hostages, has laid bare the deep division and disillusionment over Israel's fighting in Gaza.
By spilling over into the military, it has threatened national unity and raised questions about the army's ability to continue fighting at full force. It also resembles the bitter divisions that erupted in early 2023 over the government's attempts to overhaul Israel's legal system, which many say weakened the country and encouraged Hamas' attack later that year that triggered the war.
''It's crystal clear that the renewal of the war is for political reasons and not for security reasons,'' Guy Poran, a retired pilot who was one of the initiators of the air force letter, told The Associated Press.
A return to war
The catalyst for the letters was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision on March 18 to return to war instead of sticking to a ceasefire that had facilitated the release of some hostages.
Netanyahu says the military pressure is needed to force Hamas to release the remaining hostages. Critics, including many families of the hostages, fear that it will get them killed.