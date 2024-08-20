Prospect of player pay another wrinkle for HBCU schools, where big NIL deals still taking root

''I think once you become part of the HBCU family you're going to go to all of those big games and it's more than just, ‘I went 2,000 miles away from home, I got a big check and then I never go back to the school again,''' Robinson said. ''Once you start coming to Alabama State, you come to the Magic City Classic, you're going to be 50 years old coming back to the Magic City Classic. It's going to be part of what you do.''