MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors announced Thursday that they won't charge a Dane County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man in October.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Deputy Cody Woods opened fire on 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Super 8 hotel in Windsor.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thursday that Campbell refused Woods' commands to stay in his truck and then tried to drive away while Woods was in front of the truck.

Campbell's 23-year-old daughter, Quantazia Campbell, disputes that account, saying surveillance video shows Woods standing alongside the vehicle. She said investigators told her family that Campbell was stopped because he was in a stolen vehicle but they didn't know if Campbell was the thief.

Woods remains on paid leave from the sheriff's department pending an internal review.