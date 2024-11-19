Wires

Prosecutors tell New York judge they oppose any effort to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction

Prosecutors tell New York judge they oppose any effort to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 5:50PM

NEW YORK — Prosecutors tell New York judge they oppose any effort to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match before retirement

Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match before retirement.

Wires

Prosecutors tell New York judge they oppose any effort to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction

Wires

New York Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after they go 3-8 to start the season, AP source says