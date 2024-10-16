Prosecutors say father of Georgia shooting suspect knew son was obsessed with school shooters

The charges came five months after Michigan parents Jennifer and James Crumbley were the first convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting. They were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for not securing a firearm at home and acting indifferently to signs of their son's deteriorating mental health before he killed four students in 2021. The Georgia shooting has also renewed debate about safe storage laws for guns and prompted other parents to figure out how to talk to their children about school shootings and trauma.