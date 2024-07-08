Prosecutors say they will review evidence this week and are moving "quickly and expeditiously" toward deciding whether to charge the driver who caused a three-car crash in Maryland over the weekend that killed a Minnesota Vikings rookie and two of his high school teammates.

Cornerback Khyree Jackson, the 108th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, died in the wreck shortly after 3:10 a.m. Saturday in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Upper Marlboro, the State Patrol said. Also killed were fellow vehicle occupants Anthony "A.J." Lytton Jr., 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23.

The patrol said Hazel was driving a Dodge Charger, with Jackson in the front passenger's seat and Lytton in the back, when the driver of an Infiniti Q50 tried to change lanes on northbound Pennsylvania Avenue and sped past the Charger. The Q50, driven by 23-year-old Cori Imani Clingman, struck the Charger and sent it sliding off the road and hitting tree stumps, according to the patrol.

Clingman also hit a Chevrolet Impala, the patrol said. Neither Clingman nor her two passengers were hurt. The Impala's driver also escaped injury, the patrol added.

The patrol said its investigators "believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash."

Denise Douglas, spokeswoman for the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office, told the Star Tribune on Monday that prosecutors "are definitely moving quickly and expeditiously" toward deciding whether to charge Clingman in connection with her role in the crash.

"An early evidentiary review has been scheduled for this week," Douglas said.

"Our office continues to work diligently with [the State Patrol] on this ongoing investigation," she added. "We only have initial reports, which do not include the [blood alcohol content], which has to be developed from the medical records in this case. We have not yet received those yet."

Messages were left Monday for Clingman, of Upper Marlboro, seeking her reaction to the patrol's allegations.

Court records show that Clingman has been cited twice since 2018 for speeding, including in one instance when she was ticketed for going 100 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

Jackson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Vikings in April. He arrived in Minnesota after an improbable journey to the NFL. He had quit football and was working at a grocery store and Chipotle restaurant before returning to the sport. He eventually played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career with one season at Oregon.

Hazel played college football at Maryland and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, and Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State.

The three close friends won a state championship together at Upper Marlboro's Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.

Star Tribune staff writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.











































