Prosecutors in the killings of 4 Idaho students seek to use man's crime scene paper as evidence

Prosecutors in the case of a man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students are seeking to use as evidence a college paper he wrote that shows his knowledge of crime scenes, according to a court filing this week.
Bryan Kohberger, 30, is accused in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho. Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.
Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbings. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.
Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 11. When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting the judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.
In a court filing Monday, prosecutors said the paper Kohberger wrote in 2020 while he was a student at DeSales University in Pennsylvania ‘’would be introduced to show Defendant’s knowledge of crime scenes.‘’
The 12-page paper, entitled ‘’Crime-scene Scenario Final,‘’ uses the example of the killing of a woman in which a knife was apparently used.
The paper discusses the many steps authorities should take to secure and investigate a crime scene, including keeping people away to avoid contamination, obtaining a search warrant, and calling a supervisor, a coroner and forensic services.
The paper also details the equipment used for crime scene investigation, how to collect evidence, and how to enter a crime scene to avoid contamination, including wearing gloves and other protective equipment.