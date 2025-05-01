Prosecutors in Thailand say they won't pursue royal defamation case against US scholar

BANGKOK — State prosecutors in Thailand announced Thursday that they don't intend to press charges against an American academic arrested for royal defamation, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The arrest last month of Paul Chambers, a political science lecturer at Naresuan University in the northern province of Phitsanulok, had drawn concern from the academic community, especially from Asian studies scholars around the world, as well as the U.S. government
The decision not to prosecute the 58-year-old Oklahoma native doesn't immediately clear him of the charge of insulting the monarchy— also known as ''lèse majesté'' — or a related charge of violating the Computer Crime Act, which covers online activities.
The announcement said that the Phitsanulok provincial prosecutor will request the provincial court to drop the charges and forward the case file and nonprosecution order to the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 6, covering Phitsanulok, who may review and contest the decision.
Chambers, a 58-year-old Oklahoma native with a doctorate in political science from Northern Illinois University, was arrested in early April on a complaint made by the northern regional office of the army's Internal Security Operations Command.
He has studied the power and influence of the Thai military, which plays a major role in politics. It has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932, most recently 11 years ago.
The army's Internal Security Operations Command told a parliamentary inquiry that it filed the complaint based on a Facebook post that translated words from a website operated by ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, a think tank in Singapore, about a webinar on Thai politics that included Chambers as a participant.
Chambers' supporters said that the blurb for the webinar, which was cited in his charge sheet as evidence, wasn't written by him.