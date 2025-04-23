Prosecutors begin presenting their case in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

LONDON, Ontario — Prosecutors allege five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team ''did what they wanted'' to an intoxicated young woman in a London, Ontario, hotel room in June of that year after she had consensual sex with one of them.
Prosecutor Heather Donkers gave jurors an overview of the evidence the government expects to present as the sexual assault trial of Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton began Wednesday.
The players have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.
In her opening statement, Donkers said the complainant — who cannot be identified under a standard publication ban — met McLeod, Dube and some others at a bar on the same night that many of the team's members attended a gala in the city.
She said the complainant is expected to testify that she had about eight drinks at the bar and later went with McLeod to his hotel room, where they had consensual sex.
The prosecution said ''the atmosphere in the room changed'' soon afterward, and McLeod invited several teammates into the room while the complainant lay naked under the covers.
In a group chat with team members, McLeod asked: ''Who wants to be in a three-way quick?'' the prosecution said. He also went into the hallway and invited people into the room, Donkers said.
''Before long, more and more men began arriving in room 209,'' with up to 10 present at some point, Donkers told the court.