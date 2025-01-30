The woman charged in a Vermont border patrol officer's death has been ordered held without bail

On Aug. 19, 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report that LaSota had fallen out of a boat in San Francisco Bay and conducted a search but didn't find a body, according to documents included in a civil rights lawsuit LaSota and others had filed after their 2019 arrest. An obituary was published, and LaSota's mother confirmed the death to LaSota's criminal defense attorney. But months later, a prosecutor emailed the attorney and said LaSota was contacted by police in Vallejo and was ''alive and well'' at the site of a crime on or about Nov. 13, the date Lind was attacked.