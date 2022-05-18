GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A prosecutor said Wednesday that he will only decide whether to charge a white Michigan police officer in last month's fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, after he finishes discussing it with experts.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker acknowledged that the "investigation appears to be moving painstakingly slowly," six weeks after Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of the head during a struggle.

"It is imperative that I review all the facts and evidence before making a charging decision," Becker said. "In this situation, my decision can only be made by taking the time to gather all the available information, both from (state police) and from state and national experts."

State police submitted a report on April 28, but Becker said he requested more information.

"I ask for your continued patience," he told the public in a written statement.

Schurr killed Lyoya, 26, on April 4, minutes after stopping his car because the officer said it didn't match its license plate. Lyoya didn't produce a driver's license and began to run.

The officer quickly caught him and the pair grappled on someone's lawn while a bystander recorded video. Schurr shot Lyoya in the head after demanding that Lyoya "let go" of his police Taser.

Schurr hasn't spoken publicly about what happened.

