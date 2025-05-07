Prosecutor says Sycamore Gap tree cutters committed 'arboreal equivalent of mindless thuggery'

LONDON — Two men who cut down the beloved Sycamore Gap tree did it for a laugh, a prosecutor said Wednesday as he provided a motive for the first time to explain the senseless crime that shocked Britain.
Richard Wright told jurors in his closing argument that the men charged with criminal damage for the ''arboreal equivalent of mindless thuggery'' had badly misread their audience.
''They woke up the morning after and soon realized — as the news media rolled in, as the outrage of the public became clear … it must have dawned on them that they couldn't see anyone else smiling,'' Wright said. ''Far from being the big men they thought they were, everyone else thought that they were rather pathetic.''
Wright mocked the defense of the duo, saying common sense and a trail of evidence should lead jurors to convict them for their ''moronic mission'' to fell the famous tree that sat symmetrically in a dip between two hills along ancient Hadrian's Wall in northern England.
Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, both testified in Newcastle Crown Court that they did not take part in the crime that was carried out early the morning of Sept. 28, 2023.
They have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of criminal damage. Prosecutors said that the value of the tree exceeded 620,000 pounds (around $830,000) and damage to the wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was assessed at 1,100 pounds (nearly $1,500).
The two men had been best friends, but those days are over.
Graham has blamed Carruthers and another man for cutting down the tree, saying they tried to frame him by taking his car to the scene of the crime and using his phone to shoot video of the tree being cut down.