YORK, Pa. — Prosecutor says officer killed during gunman's hospital attack in Pennsylvania was hit by fire from police.
Prosecutor says officer killed during gunman's hospital attack in Pennsylvania was hit by fire from police
Prosecutor says officer killed during gunman's hospital attack in Pennsylvania was hit by fire from police.
The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 7:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Prosecutor says officer killed during gunman's hospital attack in Pennsylvania was hit by fire from police
Prosecutor says officer killed during gunman's hospital attack in Pennsylvania was hit by fire from police.