ProPublica wins 2025 Pulitzer for Public Service for reports on deaths of pregnant women in abortion-restricted states

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 7:24PM

NEW YORK — ProPublica wins 2025 Pulitzer for Public Service for reports on deaths of pregnant women in abortion-restricted states.

The Associated Press

Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden)

Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden).

New York Times' Doug Mills wins 2025 Pulitzer for Breaking News Photography for images of the shooting of Donald Trump