NEW YORK — ProPublica wins 2025 Pulitzer for Public Service for reports on deaths of pregnant women in abortion-restricted states.
ProPublica wins 2025 Pulitzer for Public Service for reports on deaths of pregnant women in abortion-restricted states
ProPublica wins 2025 Pulitzer for Public Service for reports on deaths of pregnant women in abortion-restricted states.
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 7:24PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden)
Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden).