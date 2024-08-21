JEFFERSON, Pa. — An explosion that leveled a home in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing a woman and leaving a man seriously injured, was apparently caused by a propane leak, state police said.
Propane blast levels Pennsylvania home, kills woman and injures man
An explosion that leveled a home in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing a woman and leaving a man seriously injured, was apparently caused by a propane leak, state police said.
By The Associated Press
The blast in Jefferson Township, near Scranton, was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday. It sparked a fire that sent thick smoke spewing high into the air and sent debris flying through the residential neighborhood.
A 75-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was pulled from the home and taken to a hospital. Details on his condition were not disclosed.
The source of the propane leak and what caused it to ignite remains under investigation, state police said.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US home sales ended a 4-month slide in July amid easing mortgage rates, more homes on the market
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes ended a four-month slide in July as easing mortgage rates and a pickup in properties on the market encouraged home shoppers.