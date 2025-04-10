Pronouns in some reporters' email signatures get a stony response from Trump administration

Pronoun identifiers in email signatures are no exception, she says. There was ''a time when if you had pronouns in your sig files, assume that you were transgender. And we have come a long way in the sense that that is no longer the assumption for a lot of people. It's more to do with your political positionality relative to transgender issues. And that was kind of the goal, actually, in trying to get cisgender people to put their pronouns in.''