Prompted by mass shooting, 72-hour wait period and other new gun laws go into effect in Maine

Critics of the law have vowed to sue. They contend it harms only law-abiding citizens while doing nothing to stop criminals from accessing weapons illegally. They also contend people who intend to harm themselves will find another way to do so if they are unable to purchase a gun on the spot. Violating the law is a civil infraction with a fine of $200 to $500 for a first offense and $500 to $1,000 for subsequent violations.