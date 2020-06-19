Kenny Chesney was supposed to take the stage in his signature straw hat and weathered boots at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in April. The event was designed to help kick off his album “Here And Now,” which he had worked on for about three years.

Instead, wearing a baseball cap and flip-flops, the country singer introduced his new songs on Facebook Live from his Nashville basement.

At a time when they hoped to build audiences for new work, artists like Chesney have found themselves stymied, often stuck in their homes and wrestling with a difficult, delicate conundrum: how to promote their achievements without appearing to dismiss the centrality of the coronavirus outbreak.

“People are dying,” Chesney said. “So many people lost people they loved. And I have a record?”

Actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones faced a similar issue. They were supposed to walk their first red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival to mark the release of their new Hulu series “Normal People.” It never happened.

Neither did the San Antonio Book Festival, where Sarah Menkedick was supposed to talk about her new work of nonfiction, “Ordinary Insanity: Fear and the Silent Crisis of Motherhood in America.”

“It felt a little ridiculous to go, ‘Oh, my book tour was canceled’ — it was so beside the point,” Menkedick said. At the same time, she added, “You work on something for four years, and it disappears in four seconds.”

At a time when people are distracted by a global health crisis and the future feels unknowable, the approach to promotion has to be more nimble — and tasteful.

“Don’t think you’re more important than the larger issue going on in the world,” said Ronn Torossian, a public relations consultant.

The circumstances have required creative projects to pivot to a new publicity strategy, experts say. Play to the moment — promote a cookbook in quarantine. Emphasize engagement — a project’s potential to entertain and enlighten. Be sensitive in the messaging — humor might not go over so well, given the seriousness of the moment.

And avoid the hard sell. Aggressive marketing can seem distasteful right now.

The good news for artists is that the word about their projects is getting out to the public. “Normal People” — which debuted on April 26 in England — received effusive reviews and in its first week was the most popular current program on the BBC.

Nor has Chesney’s album been hurt. Even though he had to postpone his entire 2020 Chillaxification Tour — a vital component in a promotion campaign — his record hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart in May (though his use of bundling tickets for canceled shows with CDs drew some criticism).

The coronavirus outbreak didn’t wipe everything off the calendar; Mescal and Edgar-Jones were featured on the “Late Late Show With James Corden” as well as the BBC’s “Graham Norton Show.” But both appearances were via computer, a less-than-ideal format for a flowing conversation.

Similarly, Menkedick has been doing talks online instead of live ones. And while she is grateful for those opportunities, they have sometimes felt as if she is speaking into the void. While she has been able to interact with a few of the people on these calls, Menkedick said, “It’s not like you’re actually shaking hands with the person or talking to them in the signing line.”

But at the same time, she has benefited from the pandemic — aided by a little confusion. Although her book is on postpartum anxiety and focuses on motherhood fears, some on the virtual book circuit have mistakenly assumed Menkedick to be an expert on anxiety in general.

Although a planned “Good Morning America” appearance did take place, its focus changed to “What to know about postpartum anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Menkedick watched it later with her husband, Jorge, and remarked to him, “My book is on the big screen in Times Square.”

To which he replied, “Yeah, and no one’s there.”