Promising reform, Noem tells US Coast Guard Academy graduates they will lead a 'brand new' service

The U.S. Coast Guard is facing its largest readiness crisis since World War II, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday as she promised an overhaul of the service that she called the ''point of the spear'' in the nation's defense.
Noem, the keynote speaker at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's commencement, outlined the Trump administration's plans to increase the service's military workforce by at least 15,000 by the end of fiscal year 2028. The plan also calls for reducing the number of admirals by 25%, boosting recruiting efforts and increasing the fleet, including icebreakers that are used in the Arctic.
''A new chapter for America's Coast Guard, one like we have never seen before, starts right now,'' she told the 256 cadets, who became newly minted officers from the prestigious service academy in New London, Connecticut.
Noem spoke of the Coast Guard being 10% short of its enlisted workforce goals and relying on outdated aircraft and ships, some sailing with 75% of the needed crew members. She recalled a meeting with President Donald Trump, who she said asked what the Coast Guard needed.
''I said sir, they need everything,'' Noem said. ''They've been neglected for too long.''
Big change is afoot
The Coast Guard has more than 43,000 active duty members, 8,000 reservists, and 30,000 auxiliary members.
''We are on the edge of transformational change,'' said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, who Noem announced Wednesday will become the service's new commandant. Lunday has been the service's acting commandant since Jan. 21, after Trump fired former Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan, the first female leader of the Coast Guard.