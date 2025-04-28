Promises made, promises kept? Trump's agenda remains a work in progress after 100 days

WASHINGTON — The weeks since President Donald Trump returned to office have been a whirlwind of activity to show Americans that his administration is relentlessly pursuing his promises.
With a compliant Republican-controlled Congress, Trump has had a free hand to begin overhauling the federal government and upending foreign policy.
As Trump hits his 100th day in office Tuesday, his imprint is everywhere. But the long-term impact is often unclear.
Some of the Republican president's executive orders are statements of intent or groundwork to achieve what has yet to be done. On Day 1, for example, he declared an energy emergency to spur production. But he's not promising a payoff until next year, when he told voters to count on a big drop in their utility bills.
Trump's goals occasionally conflict with each other. He promised both to lower the cost of living and to impose tariffs on foreign goods, which will most likely increase prices. Other issues are languishing.
Very much unsettled is whether Trump has run up his scorecard lawfully. He has faced lawsuits over some of his actions, meaning much of what he's done could be undone as cases play out.
Here's a look at where progress on his promises stands:
He promised to be a price-dropper