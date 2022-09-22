More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Appeal of dogs and the joy they bring is universal
The loss of 'Millie,' former President and Mrs. Bush's springer spaniel, left a void that needed to be filled.
Outdoors
Anderson: Dogs make friends the world over, as Queen Elizabeth could attest
Corgis were here house pals of the late Queen Elizabeth II, but in the field — as with many Minnesota waterfowlers — Labradors were her favorites.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 50; partly cloudy, with cooler and wetter weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
'Promise of Youth' sculpture unveiled
The "Promise of Youth" sculpture was unveiled during a Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial dedication held on the state capitol grounds.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with multiple coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from MN and the CDC.