Prominent pastor notified books loaned to African American museum may be returned amid review

WASHINGTON — A veteran activist of the Civil Rights Movement said he was notified by the Smithsonian Institution that items he loaned to the National Museum of African American History and Culture may be returned, amid a potential review of the museum's collections ordered by President Donald Trump.
Rev. Amos C. Brown, pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, loaned two books to the Smithsonian, which have been displayed since the museum opened nearly a decade ago. One of his items is an edition of ''The History of the Negro Race in America'' by George Washington Williams, which was written in 1880 and is among the first books to document Black American history and racism in the U.S. The other is a Bible that Brown carried during protests alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The reasons given for the items' return initially raised alarms that the Trump administration had begun to make visible changes to a museum considered to be a crown jewel of Black American culture.
Recent reports that the museum has already removed exhibits documenting the civil rights struggle are false, the Smithsonian said. The White House had no comment for this story.
However, the threat of changes to the African American museum has prompted strong responses from Democratic lawmakers, historians, civil rights leaders and education advocates, many of whom planned to demonstrate in support of the museum in the nation's capital Saturday.
Brown, who counts former Vice President Kamala Harris among his parishioners, received an email last month from a Smithsonian official telling him that his items would be returned over concerns about their preservation due to museum lighting. Brown told The Associated Press he found the claim ''a flimsy excuse for a museum.''
After the initial email to Brown, a different Smithsonian official reached out to him to express regret that the initial reason had caused a ''misunderstanding,'' Brown said. Instead, according to Brown, the official said Smithsonian archivists will defer to ''a panel that will reconsider whether or not my artifacts should be there.'' He said he was told this would be done for a wide range of historical artifacts.
Smithsonian officials did not respond to questions about whether such a panel has been formed.