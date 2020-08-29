PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A prominent lawyer in Haiti was shot and killed at his home, police said Saturday.
Monferrier Dorval, head of the bar association in the capital, Port-au-Prince, was attacked on Friday night, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said. He said an investigation was underway.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse denounced the killing, saying on Twitter that it was a "great loss for the country."
Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said Dorval's killing followed attacks on other Haitian citizens in recent days and that authorities will work to bring the perpetrators to justice.
