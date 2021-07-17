Projected protection list
Seven forwards: Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala, Marcus Foligno, Jordan Greenway, Ryan Hartman, Nico Sturm and Mats Zuccarello.
Three defensemen: Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon.
One goalie: Cam Talbot.
Possible Seattle targets
Carson Soucy, defense
Losing Soucy would create another hole on a Wild blue line already in need of attention.
Kaapo Kahkonen, goaltender
The Wild could use free agency to bring in a new backup if Kahkonen leaves.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Tampa Bay slugs 2 HRs, spoils return of Orioles' Means 9-3
Francisco Mejía had a homer and five RBIs, Randy Arozarena also homered and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled John Means' return from a left shoulder strain, beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Tuesday night.
Sports
WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organization told sports officials Wednesday as events began in Japan.
Sports
The Latest: Tokyo Games get underway with Japan softball win
The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
Twins
Polanco picks up some fielding tricks from Twins teammate Simmons
Second baseman Jorge Polanco closely watches shortstop Andrelton Simmons for better and faster ways to get rid of the ball and get outs.
Golf
Shared love for dogs brings a teenage artist, 3M champ Wolff their own gifts
Matthew Wolff, the 2019 3M Open winner, presented a backyard artist's studio to an oncology patient from St. Paul who has her own Etsy shop featuring artwork of her Corgi and dogs of all shapes and sizes.