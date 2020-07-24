Game 1: Friday’s projected lineups
TWINS
Max Kepler, CF
Josh Donaldson, 3B
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Miguel Sano, 1B
Luis Arraez, 2B
Mitch Garver, C
Marwin Gonzalez, RF
Jose Berrios, P
WHITE SOX
Tim Anderson, SS
Yoan Moncada, 3B
Bobby Abreu, 1B
Edwin Encarnacion, DH
Yasmani Grandal, C
Eloy Jimenez, LF
Luis Robert, CF
Adam Engel, RF
Leury Garcia, 2B
Lucas Giolito, P
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams
Major League Baseball and the players' union agreed Thursday to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season, a decision that makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the postseason.
Twins
Hernandez 5 RBIs, Dodgers beat Giants 8-1 in fan-less opener
Kiké Hernández homered and drove in five runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the rival San Francisco Giants 8-1 in a fan-less ballpark as baseball's shortened season opened on Thursday night.
Twins
Column: Baseball gets its opening day, now a season looms
The fans behind home plate at Dodger Stadium were fake, and so were the cheers in the nation's capital.The games themselves seemed real enough, assuming…
Golf
Johnson exits 3M Open with quadruple-bogey 9 on his sccorecard
His 7-over-par score included what he called a "tap-in" 9, and it followed consecutive 80s he shot last week at the Memorial Tournament, where he missed the cut.
Golf
Souhan: Finau's polished swing has come a long way from the garage
Learning the game of golf in a garage produced Tony Finau's remarkably compact yet powerful swing. It was on point Thursday, leading him to a 6-under 65.