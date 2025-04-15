Progressives head to red states seeking to drive enthusiasm in Trump strongholds

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephanie and Ryan Burnett were perplexed. The crowd was enormous. The line snaked endlessly between buildings. Were they in the right place?
As the mother and son approached an aging college basketball arena in Salt Lake City, the mass of people seemed way too big for the Bernie Sanders rally they were planning to attend in one of the most conservative states in the country.
''We're not used to that in a place like Utah,'' said Ryan, a 28-year-old server and retail manager from South Weber, about 20 miles north of the arena.
Sanders, alongside his fellow progressive champion Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, took his ''Fighting Oligarchy'' tour deep into Trump territory this week and drew the same types of large crowds they got in liberal and battleground states.
Outside Boise on Monday, the Ford Idaho Center arena was filled to capacity, with staff forced to close the doors after admitting 12,500 people. There are just 11,902 registered Democratic Party voters in Canyon County, where the arena is located, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's office.
While Utah, Idaho and Montana will almost certainly remain Republican strongholds for the near future, the events offer a glimpse of widespread Democratic anger over the direction of President Donald Trump's administration and a dose of hope to progressives living in the places where they're most outnumbered.
Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are among a cadre of Trump critics venturing into potentially hostile territory as Democrats are thinking about how to reverse their fortunes in next year's midterms and the following presidential election. Ocasio-Cortez, 35, is seen as a potential successor to Sanders' mantle — the 83-year-old Vermont senator jokingly called her his ''daughter'' in Salt Lake City — and a contender for the Democratic nomination in 2028.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrats' vice presidential nominee last year, toured Ohio last week to better understand working-class voters in a state that has moved sharply to the right after backing Barack Obama's two presidential campaigns. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from Silicon Valley, also went to Ohio, hoping to put a spotlight on Vice President JD Vance in Cleveland.