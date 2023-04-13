Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 37 cents to $33.37.

The airline reported weak first-quarter earnings.

Fastenal Co., down 22 cents to $52.34.

The distributor of bolts and nails reported weak first-quarter revenue.

International Business Machines Corp., down 64 cents to $127.90.

The technology company is reportedly considering selling its unit that operates the Weather Channel app and website.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $1.10 to $7.21.

The hunting and camping retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Rent the Runway Inc., down 14 cents to $3.01.

The fashion rental service gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Progressive Corp., down $9.94 to $138.21.

The insurer's first-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Newmont Corp., up $1.31 to $51.02.

The gold producer gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.98 to $42.95.

The copper miner's stock rose along with the metal's price.