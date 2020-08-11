Three incumbent DFL state legislators are fighting to hold onto their seats in Tuesday’s primary after losing the party endorsement to progressive challengers pledging to shake up Minnesota politics.

The embattled incumbents include state Sen. Jeff Hayden, a Minneapolis Democrat with a caucus leadership post. His primary rival Omar Fateh won the DFL endorsement by a wide margin earlier this year. Another Minneapolis DFL stalwart, state Rep. Ray Dehn, is running for another term despite losing the party endorsement to attorney and activist Esther Agbaje.

And in Duluth, state Sen. Erik Simonson is facing a challenge from Jen McEwen, an attorney whose progressive platform and focus on environmental issues won support from DFL delegates.

The challenges are part of a broader push within the Democratic Party to elect more liberal and diverse candidates to the halls of power, both in Minnesota and across the nation. Just last week, activist Cori Bush toppled 10-term Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay in the primary for a Missouri congressional district. Incumbents in New York and Illinois were also defeated by progressive challengers, following a 2018 wave that led to the election of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In Minnesota, the challengers say their bids signify a desire to see more reflective representation at the State Capitol and a more aggressive approach on issues ranging from affordable housing to climate change. Ajabe, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, says progress on social and racial justice issues has been too slow. Fateh, the son of Somali immigrants, would be both the first Somali-American and the first Democratic Socialist to serve in the State Senate.

“It is not enough to elect Democrats,” Fateh said in a video on his campaign site. “We also need to elect progressive Democrats that will fight for a bold, progressive agenda.”

The embattled incumbents have sought to bolster their records as the campaign heats up. Dehn has claimed “one of the most progressive records in the legislature,” citing support for transforming police training during his 2017 mayoral bid. Political mail supporting Hayden highlights his support for single-payer healthcare. Hayden, one of two Black men serving in the Senate, has also been a vocal advocate for police reform and community support following the death of George Floyd in his south Minneapolis District.

The contests have fractured DFL voters and threatened to consume vital resources ahead of a big election year. A political committee with ties to DFL donors reported spending five figures on mailers supporting Hayden’s re-election. In Duluth, Simonson has received a boost from labor unions and some top Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz.

Other sitting legislators are facing challenges as well. Last-minute candidate announcements by Black women in the wake of Floyd’s killing by police created competition for a number of DFL incumbents, including Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, and Rep. John Lesch of St. Paul.

While several sitting GOP legislators have attracted challengers, all the GOP legislators running for re-election prevailed in their endorsement fights and are seen as less vulnerable heading into Tuesday’s primaries.

The results of Tuesday’s voting will also finalize matchups for a handful of swing seats likely to determine control of Minnesota’s divided Legislature. All 201 state legislative seats will be up for a vote in the November general election. Given the stakes, state and national political organizations in both parties have identified Minnesota as a battleground state.

Several DFL-endorsed candidates running to challenge GOP incumbents in competitive Senate districts this November face rivals on the primary ballot. Meanwhile Republican primaries in suburban Twin Cities House districts held by Democrats, including in Minnetonka and Shakopee, have generated heated intraparty contests.