Brown: This award-winning philosopher’s big ideas started in Minnesota

Minnesota is special. Just ask Minnesotans; we’ll tell you.
Jokes aside, we have long boasted about our state’s tight social networks, high civic engagement and a shared connection to our land and water.
But many Minnesotans are quick to say that things used to be better. Our political system appears to be broken. Communities feel less cohesive. Individuals seem more apt to feel hopeless in a state that once exuded more optimism than it did Top the Tater.
We should not despair. Minnesota remains special, and we are capable of making things better. So says Harvard professor and world-renowned philosopher Michael Sandel, who grew up in Hopkins. Today, Sandel received the prestigious Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture, a $1 million award recognizing “the impact and reach of his exploration of morality, dignity and the common good.”
Last week, Sandel spoke to me from Germany about the Minnesota origins of his biggest ideas and his suggestions for a renewal of our civic society.
“What I learned growing up and what I absorbed almost without noticing at the time was a certain sense of community and civic responsibility,” said Sandel, who attended elementary school in Hopkins and Talmud Torah in St. Louis Park. “That was almost in the water that we drank, in the spirit of the place, and with it there was a conviction also accepted as a background assumption that civic life was a noble thing.”