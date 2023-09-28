BERLIN — Production at Volkswagen is resuming after a problem with the German automaker's information technology network caused a severe disruption, the company said Thursday.
Volkswagen said on Wednesday evening that the IT disruption caused production to halt at its four vehicle manufacturing plants in Germany — its Wolfsburg headquarters, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrueck. It also affected some other facilities, including at subsidiary Audi, it said.
The company said Thursday morning that the IT infrastructure problems were resolved during the night and production was resuming, German news agency dpa reported. It said there were no indications of any external cause for the disruption.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
TikTok says it regrets Indonesia's decision to ban e-commerce sales on social media platforms
Chinese-owned app TikTok on Thursday said it regretted the Indonesian government's decision to ban e-commerce transactions on social media platforms and particularly the impact it would have on the millions of sellers who use TikTok Shop.
Business
Production at German Volkswagen plants resumes after disruption caused by an IT problem
Production at Volkswagen is resuming after a problem with the German automaker's information technology network caused a severe disruption, the company said Thursday.
Business
Shelters for migrants are filling up across Germany as attitudes toward the newcomers harden
Dozens of people from around the world lined up on a sunny morning this week in front of a former mental health hospital in Berlin to apply for asylum in Germany.
Business
Food prices are rising as countries limit exports. Blame climate change, El Nino and Russia's war
How do you cook a meal when a staple ingredient is unaffordable?
Business
Wildfires can make your California red taste like an ashtray. These scientists want to stop that
The U.S. West Coast produces over 90% of America's wine, but the region is also prone to wildfires — a combustible combination that spelled disaster for the wine industry in 2020 and one that scientists are scrambling to neutralize.