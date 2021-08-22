Q: Since Fox canceled "Prodigal Son," have the producers been able to find a network that will air the show? It was a good show, and I am surprised that Fox canceled it.

A: Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine.com reported in July that efforts to find the drama a new home "have come up empty." While the show had some enthusiastic fans, an earlier TVLine report noted that, for Fox, "viewership was just too small to justify bringing it back for a third season," and showed several declines from its first season. "Among the six original dramas Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks fourth in both measures, besting only the already-canceled 'Filthy Rich' and 'NEXT,' " the site said.

'Nero Wolfe' defanged

Q: My husband and I loved the "Nero Wolfe" show with Timothy Hutton and Maury Chaykin. They were fun and entertaining mystery stories — but only for two seasons! Any chance of further seasons?

A: I suspect someone will try again to adapt Rex Stout's novels. After all, the "Nero Wolfe" series you mentioned, which first aired in 2001-02, is one of several screen versions — including two different series for Italian television! But the pairing you admired cannot happen again, since Chaykin died in 2010.

What happened to Ward?

Q: I was wondering whatever happened to Hugh Beaumont, who played the father on "Leave It to Beaver." He was my favorite television father.

A: Hugh Beaumont was one of my favorite TV dads, too. He was also, in the words of "The Film Encyclopedia," a "leading man and second lead of Hollywood B pictures, whose roles included several portrayals of private eye Michael Shayne" — but with a long TV résumé as well before he found lasting fame as Ward Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver" (1957-63). Although he guest-starred on several series after "Beaver" ended, the New York Times's obituary says that he rarely acted following a stroke in the early '70s. He had also written scripts for TV and radio, ran a Christmas tree farm and, according to the Times, "through most of his career he also worked as a lay minister in the Methodist Church." He died of a heart attack in 1982 at age 73.

Hugh Beaumont with Tony Dow in “Leave it to Beaver.”

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.