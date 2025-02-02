DULUTH – It was before breakfast and Carrie Bettendorf noticed three of her children were missing. The mystery didn’t last long. Her daughter, Della, texted a photo from the family’s 1-mile groomed classic trail through their yard.
Of course. A bit of pre-breakfast skiing.
“That’s how they’ve all learned,” Carrie Bettendorf said.
Della Bettendorf, a senior on the Proctor/Hermantown Nordic Ski racing team, is near the middle of the family’s 12 children, all of whom were initiated into the sport via pull sleds across the snow until graduating to skis once they could walk.
As their family grew — the oldest, Hannah Olson, is 25, and the youngest, Bjorn, is 6 — so has the line of Bettendorfs on the trail. It’s one of the ways this tight family spends time together. In the off-season, they run.
Bettendorf’s parents, Matthew and Carrie, were Nordic ski racers in high school. Matthew skis in the elite wave during the American Birkebeiner, held in Wisconsin and one of the country’s largest cross-country ski races, and grooms the trail in the yard. Carrie sometimes competes in the Kortelopet, a counterpart to the American Birkebeiner.
“They wanted to pass that on to us,” Della Bettendorf said. “We like getting out in to nature and enjoying God’s creation.”
Outside of her family of skiers, Bettendorf is one of Minnesota’s best high school cross-country racers. She’s the third-ranked racer in the state, according to skinnyski.com, and hasn’t lost a race this season.
“I find I’m really relaxed when I’m skiing,” Della said. “It’s a good way to get away from the business of school and life in general and just focusing on the beauty of God’s nature. I often pray when I’m skiing because it’s a quiet time in the woods.
“It’s not about winning, it’s about glorifying God and thanking him for the gift of being able to ski.”
Bettendorf is ranked behind Linnea Ousdigian of Mounds View and Hannah Koch of St. Paul Highland Park. She recently edged Koch by about four seconds during the Mesabi East & Giant’s Ridge Invite in Biwabik. She followed up in Ely by beating a handful of skiers from Duluth East.
“If two people are racing to the line, my money is on her,” assistant coach Jeanne Fleck said of Della, who has built a reputation for her tenacity and technique.
Carrie homeschools the children, which has given them an extra level of closeness. This year, Della is full-time at the College of St. Scholastica under its post-secondary enrollment option. She plans to continue there to study nursing and ski.
Olson — now married with her own children and living near the Bettendorf home — remembers Della having an early push and passion for the sport.
“Skiing is one of those fun sports that’s very technical,” Olson said. “Della has the right mix of that Type A drive that thrives on the detail-oriented … ‘I’m going to get good at this.' Mix that with the drive she has to be a hard worker.”
Olson, too, has fared well in the sport. She advanced to the state meet four times and has skied for the U.S. Junior National Team. Bettendorf considers her sister her role model and is quick to accept tips from her.
During a recent practice at the base of Spirit Mountain, there were a handful of Bettendorfs on skis. Della and Rachel Bettendorf skate-skied a loop with their Proctor/Hermantown varsity teammates. Brother Lars, standing in a pack, got a nod from his mom. Della took a quick break to help her youngest brother, Bjorn. With Bjorn on skis, the family’s chariot, which is used for pulling children, is no longer needed for the first time.
Olson has one, though, for her children. She was also at Spirit Mountain for practice.
The Section 7A tournament is Wednesday at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, with top teams and individuals advancing to the state meet Feb. 12-13, also at Giant’s Ridge. Last year, Bettendorf finished eighth. This year, she wants to finish at least third.
The venue comes loaded with good feelings. Her family has for years stayed at Giant’s Ridge to watch the state meet.
“I just have a lot of joyful memories of skiing there under the lights and enjoying time with my family,” Della said.
