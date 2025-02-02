During a recent practice at the base of Spirit Mountain, there were a handful of Bettendorfs on skis. Della and Rachel Bettendorf skate-skied a loop with their Proctor/Hermantown varsity teammates. Brother Lars, standing in a pack, got a nod from his mom. Della took a quick break to help her youngest brother, Bjorn. With Bjorn on skis, the family’s chariot, which is used for pulling children, is no longer needed for the first time.