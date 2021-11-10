MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead, Minnesota, man has been sentenced to probation, house arrest and community service for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. Tuesday gave 32-year-old Kenneth Stotts 60 days of home confinement and two years of probation for his role in the insurrection as Congress was finalizing the 2020 presidential election results. He must also perform 60 hours of community service.

Stotts previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Stotts was arrested by the FBI in northern Minnesota in March after he turning himself in, KFGO reported.

Stotts was seen in an Associated Press photo climbing the balcony before he entered the Capitol, according to court documents. Once inside, he "paraded and demonstrated" inside the Rotunda for about an hour.

He later posted on Facebook about breaking into the Capitol to "strike fear into the sold out Congress," the documents said.

The defense said in a brief that Stotts was disappointed in himself for getting "caught up in the emotions of the day."